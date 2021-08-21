Watch: World Athletics U20 Championships

For many athletes, age-group events are the pathway to the senior scene.

But for 13 rising stars, the road to the World Athletics U20 Championships went via the biggest stage of them all – the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Here's a look at some of the ones to watch.

Prisca Chesang competed for Uganda in the 3,000m hoping to gain experience ahead of the Championships, where her goal is to claim a medal. That is a realistic target for the 18- year-old, as she is third-quickest among the entries with a PB of 9:04.15.

Swiss hurdler Ditaji Kambundji claimed the European U20 title in 100m event before forming part of the Swiss team at the Tokyo Olympics, where she finished eighth in her heat.

Silja Kosonen broke the world U20 hammer record with a distance of 73.43m to qualify for the Olympics. Her best puts her top of this season’s world U20 list by more than two metres.

Christine Mboma competes in the 200m and 4x100m relay for Namibia. Running the race of her life, Mboma secured Olympic silver in Tokyo, breaking the world U20 and African senior records with 21.81. That time saw the 18-year-old finish behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Yeykell Eliuth Romero initially took up athletics as part of his training for baseball but soon discovered his 100m talent. Taking to the track at the Olympics in Tokyo, Romero ran 10.62 to qualify from the preliminary heats, and he will now be looking to build on that as he returns to the global stage once again.

3,000m steeplechaser Bikila Tadese Takele, placed ninth in his Olympic at the age of 18. He's the African U18 2,000m steeplechase title winner of 2019 and will now be on the hunt for more age group success as the top entered athlete in this event.

Other talent set to travel from Tokyo to Nairobi includes Danish sprinter Tazana Kamanga-Dyrbak (200m), South African sprinter Lythe Pillay (400m), Monegasque sprinter Charlotte Afriat (100m), Ethiopia’s 2018 world U20 800m champion Diribe Welteji (1500m), Nigerian sprinter Imaobong Nse Uko (400m) and Ethiopian steeplechaser Zerfe Wondemagegn (3000m steeplechase).