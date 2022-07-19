Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, Jake Wightman, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Stewart McSweyn

Watch: World Athletics Championships - GB's Asher-Smith, Wightman & Kerr in action

Coverage times

All times stated are UK

  1. Catch-up on the action

    Watch the best moments from the World Championships here.

    Video caption: World Athletics Championships: Laura Muir wins 1500m bronze

    Video caption: World Athletics Championships: Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's remarkable 100m win

    Video caption: World Athletics Championships: Erriyon Knighton storms through 200m heats to semi-finals
  2. Who to look out for?

    The World Championships begin on Friday in Oregon, with the world's best going toe to toe at a gleaming Hayward Field venue.

    Our team of BBC experts have picked out some events to watch here.

    Dina Asher-Smith is set to compete in the 200m after a fourth place finish in the 100m.

    GB's Keely Hodgkinson competes later in the week. She's up against a strong field in the 800m but will be looking to continue her success after winning the silver in Tokyo.

    Great Britain also have a medal threat in the men's 1500m with Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr in great form.

    Video caption: World Athletics Championships: GB's Dina Asher-Smith qualifies for 200m semi-finals
  3. When can I watch the World Athletics Championships?

    BBC iPlayer

    Tuesday, 19 July - Day 5

    Highlights

    18:00-19:00 - BBC Two

    Live coverage

    01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Wednesday, 20 July - Day 6

    Highlights

    18:00-19:00 - BBC Two

    Live coverage

    00:15-01:15 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Thursday, 21 July - Day 7

    Highlights

    18:00-19:00 - BBC Two

    Live coverage

    01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Friday, 22 July - Day 8

    Highlights

    18:30-19:30 - BBC Two

    Live coverage

    14:00-17:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    01:05-04:20 (Saturday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Saturday, 23 July - Day 9

    Live coverage

    18:30-20:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    20:00-21:30 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    01:00-04:35 (Sunday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Sunday, 24 July - Day 10

    Live coverage

    14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

    20:00-21:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    21:00-22:00 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    21:30-23:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    01:05-04:35 (Monday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Monday, 25 July

    Highlights

    16:30-18:00 - BBC Two

  4. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks and open fields.

    It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.

    To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and competing in your event of choice.

    Learn more about the various disciplines here.

    Video caption: Norfolk veteran athlete wins gold after cancer treatment
