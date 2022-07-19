Watch: World Athletics Championships - GB's Asher-Smith, Wightman & Kerr in action

GB's Keely Hodgkinson competes later in the week. She's up against a strong field in the 800m but will be looking to continue her success after winning the silver in Tokyo.
Great Britain also have a medal threat in the men's 1500m with Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr in great form.
When can I watch the World Athletics Championships?
BBC iPlayer
Tuesday, 19 July - Day 5
Highlights
18:00-19:00 - BBC Two
Live coverage
01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Wednesday, 20 July - Day 6
Highlights
18:00-19:00 - BBC Two
Live coverage
00:15-01:15 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Thursday, 21 July - Day 7
Highlights
18:00-19:00 - BBC Two
Live coverage
01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Friday, 22 July - Day 8
Highlights
18:30-19:30 - BBC Two
Live coverage
14:00-17:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
01:05-04:20 (Saturday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Saturday, 23 July - Day 9
Live coverage
18:30-20:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
20:00-21:30 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
01:00-04:35 (Sunday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Sunday, 24 July - Day 10
Live coverage
14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
20:00-21:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
21:00-22:00 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
21:30-23:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
01:05-04:35 (Monday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Monday, 25 July
Highlights
16:30-18:00 - BBC Two
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks and open fields.
It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.
To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and competing in your event of choice.
