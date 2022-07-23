Watch: World Athletics Championships - McColgan & Judd in action

Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks and open fields.

It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.

To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and competing in your event of choice.

Learn more about the various disciplines here.