Watch: World Athletics Championships - McColgan & Judd in action

When can I watch the World Athletics Championships?
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 23 July - Day 9
Live coverage
18:30-20:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
20:00-21:30 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
01:00-04:35 (Sunday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Sunday, 24 July - Day 10
Live coverage
14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
20:00-21:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
21:00-22:00 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
21:30-23:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
01:05-04:35 (Monday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Monday, 25 July
Highlights
16:30-18:00 - BBC Two
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks and open fields.
It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.
To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and competing in your event of choice.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
When can I watch the World Athletics Championships?
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 23 July - Day 9
Live coverage
18:30-20:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
20:00-21:30 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
01:00-04:35 (Sunday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Sunday, 24 July - Day 10
Live coverage
14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
20:00-21:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
21:00-22:00 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
21:30-23:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
01:05-04:35 (Monday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Monday, 25 July
Highlights
16:30-18:00 - BBC Two
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks and open fields.
It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.
To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and competing in your event of choice.
Learn more about the various disciplines here.