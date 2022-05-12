Dina Asher-Smith and Shericka Jackson competing Diamond League

Watch: Diamond League - Asher-Smith v Jackson, plus Duplantis in Doha

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the Diamond League?

    The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.

    It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.

    The 2022 calendar includes 13 meets, starting in Doha, Qatar, in May and culminating in September in Zürich, Switzerland.

    The busy season also includes the Commonwealth Games, which begin on 28 July in Birmingham, and the European Championships in Munich from 15-21 August.

    
  2. Full Diamond League schedule

    All times are BST and subject to change

    13 May: Doha - 17:00-19:00 BBC Two

    21 May: Birmingham - 13:15-16:30 BBC One

    28 May: Eugene - 21:00-23:00 - BBC Three

    5 June: Rabat - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

    9 June: Rome - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

    16 June: Oslo - 1900-2100 - BBC Three

    18 June: Paris - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

    30 June: Stockholm - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

    6 August: Silesia - time TBC - BBC Red Button

    10 August: Monaco - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

    26 August: Lausanne - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

    2 September: Brussels - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

    7-8 September: Zurich - 16:30-18:30 - BBC Two (7th) and 18:00-20:00 - BBC Two (8th)

  3. Who should I look out for?

    The first stop of the series in Doha, will see a huge men's 200m, as reigning Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse lines up against reigning world champion Noah Lyles and versatile runner Fred Kerley, the 100m silver medallist from Tokyo.

    Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will take on Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in a headlining 100m race at the Birmingham Diamond League on 21 May.

    Jamaica's Thompson-Herah, who defended her 100m-200m sprint titles in Tokyo last summer, ran 10.54 seconds in August, just five hundredths of a second short of the world record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

    Britain's Daryll Neita, a 100m finalist in Tokyo, has also been added to the field.

    Reigning sprint champions Marcell Jacobs and De Grasse are set to face off in an eagerly anticipated clash of the world’s fastest men at Hayward field, Eugene.

    Fred Kerley will be back on the start list alongside reigning world champion Christian Coleman, Tokyo Olympic finalist Ronnie Baker, Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles. It’s a must-watch event that’s being labelled as a world championships prequel.

    
  4. How to watch the Diamond League

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Friday 13 May

    16:55-19:00– BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & app

    You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.

  5. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    You might want to be the next Dina Asher-Smith, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).

    Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.

    For more information on how to get into athletics click here.

