Watch: Diamond League - Asher-Smith v Jackson, plus Duplantis in Doha

The Diamond League offers the chance to
see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field
stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and
athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
The 2022 calendar includes 13
meets, starting in Doha, Qatar, in May and culminating in September in Zürich,
Switzerland.
The busy season also includes the Commonwealth Games, which begin on 28 July in Birmingham, and the European Championships in Munich from 15-21 August.
Full Diamond League schedule
All times are BST and subject to change
13 May: Doha - 17:00-19:00 BBC Two
21 May: Birmingham - 13:15-16:30 BBC One
28 May: Eugene - 21:00-23:00 - BBC Three
5 June: Rabat - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three
9 June: Rome - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three
16 June: Oslo - 1900-2100 - BBC Three
18 June: Paris - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three
30 June: Stockholm - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three
6 August: Silesia - time TBC - BBC Red Button
10 August: Monaco - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three
26 August: Lausanne - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three
2 September: Brussels - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three
7-8 September: Zurich - 16:30-18:30 - BBC Two (7th) and 18:00-20:00 - BBC Two (8th)
Who should I look out for?
The first stop of the series in Doha, will see a
huge men's 200m, as reigning Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse lines
up against reigning world champion Noah Lyles and versatile
runner Fred Kerley, the 100m silver medallist from Tokyo.
Olympic
champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will take on Britain's Dina
Asher-Smith in a headlining 100m race at the Birmingham Diamond League on
21 May.
Jamaica's
Thompson-Herah, who defended her 100m-200m sprint titles in Tokyo last
summer, ran 10.54 seconds in August, just five hundredths of a second
short of the world record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.
Britain's
Daryll Neita, a 100m finalist in Tokyo, has also been added to the
field.
Reigning sprint champions Marcell Jacobs and
De Grasse are set to face off in an eagerly anticipated clash of the
world’s fastest men at Hayward field, Eugene.
Fred Kerley will be back on
the start list alongside reigning world champion Christian Coleman,
Tokyo Olympic finalist Ronnie Baker, Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek and
Noah Lyles. It’s a must-watch event that’s being labelled as a world
championships prequel.
How to watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
All of the action will also be available on
catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Friday
13 May
16:55-19:00–
BBC Red Button and BBC Sport
website & app
You can also catch-up
with previous Diamond League action here.
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Dina Asher-Smith, or simply just
want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the
sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want
to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running,
throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon
(women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach,
officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out
more at UK Athletics or use
our club finder to
find athletics events near you.
For more information on how to get into athletics
click here.
