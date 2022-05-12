Watch: Diamond League - Asher-Smith v Jackson, plus Duplantis in Doha

The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.

It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.

The 2022 calendar includes 13 meets, starting in Doha, Qatar, in May and culminating in September in Zürich, Switzerland.

The busy season also includes the Commonwealth Games, which begin on 28 July in Birmingham, and the European Championships in Munich from 15-21 August.