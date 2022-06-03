Watch: Diamond League Rabat - Bradshaw, Thompson-Herah & Warholm in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Eight British athletes line-up in Rabat, Morocco for the fourth stop in the 2022 Diamond League.

Amongst those is Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw, who contests the women's pole vault.

Whilst fellow Tokyo finalists Jake Heywood and Jake Wightman are in the men's 1500m.

Last weekend in Eugene, Heywood pulled off a new personal best and improved his Welsh record in the mile. He will be looking to bring the same form to Rabat.

Other GB competitors are: