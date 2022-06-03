Watch: Diamond League Rabat - Bradshaw, Thompson-Herah & Warholm in action

Eight British athletes line-up in Rabat, Morocco for the fourth stop in the 2022 Diamond League. Amongst those is Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw, who contests the women's pole vault. Whilst fellow Tokyo finalists Jake Heywood and Jake Wightman are in the men's 1500m. Last weekend in Eugene, Heywood pulled off a new personal best and improved his Welsh record in the mile. He will be looking to bring the same form to Rabat. Other GB competitors are:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Women's high jump - Morgan Lake
-
Men's discus - Lawrence Okoye
-
Women's 3000m - Amy Louise Markovc
-
Women's 1500m - Melissa Courtney-Bryant
What is the Diamond League?
BBC Sport
Eight British athletes line-up in Rabat, Morocco for the fourth stop in the 2022 Diamond League.
Amongst those is Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw, who contests the women's pole vault.
Whilst fellow Tokyo finalists Jake Heywood and Jake Wightman are in the men's 1500m.
Last weekend in Eugene, Heywood pulled off a new personal best and improved his Welsh record in the mile. He will be looking to bring the same form to Rabat.
Other GB competitors are:
How can I watch the Diamond League?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Sunday 3 June
19:00 - 21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
You can also catch up on the action on the BBC iPlayer.
How to get involved in athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles - check out this UK Athletics.
Find out more on our Get Inspired page.