Watch: Diamond League Paris -GB's Sember, Pozzi & Hudson-Smith in action

You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

Schools across the UK have their own athletics competition each year at the annual sports day where kids (and parents) can try out some of the different disciplines. By adding fun elements (who doesn't love the egg-and-spoon race?) everyone can have some fun while learning the fundamental skills of the sport. But these don't have to be a once-a-year treat. All you need is a park and some props and you can create your own mini games whenever you like.

Sportshall , athletics also gives youngsters an enjoyable way to try running, jumping and throwing activities as they take their first step into athletics.

Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles.

So whether you want to help inspire children, get adults running or encourage someone to take up javelin, there will be a role for you.

To find out about event or club volunteering opportunities in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, visit the relevant athletics organizations.