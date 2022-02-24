Watch: UK Indoor Championships - Hodgkinson, Peacock & Archer in action

The UK Indoor Championships is the annual national championships in indoor track and field. The weekend event will take place at
Utilita Arena Birmingham. Athletes from eight track and five field events for
both men and women are looking to take home Gold. Events include: 60m, 200m,
400m sprints and 60m hurdles, middle/long distance, jumps, throws and race
walks.
Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Places on the GB & NI team are up for grabs ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Laura Muir 'gutted' after indoor season-ending injury
"Gutted" Laura Muir will miss the indoor athletics season with a back injury.
The Olympic silver medallist, 28, withdrew from February's DNA Athletics event in Glasgow, and is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.
She had hoped to set a new 1,000m indoor record at the Grand Prix event in Birmingham last weekend.
"I am sad to announce I am not going to be able to compete," Muir said.
"After further investigation on Friday into an injury I sustained a few weeks ago, I have to take some time off running to recover.
"This means my indoor season will not happen this year. I am gutted to miss the Muller Indoor Grand Prix especially as I have such fond memories of the event from previous years."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How can I watch the UK Indoor Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the UK Indoor
Championship on 26 & 27 February 2022 on Red Button, the BBC
Sport website & app and on the BBC iPlayer.
You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly
after on the BBC iPlayer here.
Saturday 26 February
09:55 - 18:30 BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport App
Sunday 27 February
10:25 - 17:00
Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport App
Thinking about trying Athletics?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Why get into athletics?
Athletics offers the widest range of choice of any sport as
its various disciplines provide the opportunity to throw, run or jump.
Who is it for?
Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body
shapes and sizes.
Is there a cheap option?
As long as there is space for a race, you can practise
athletics.
What if I want a proper workout?
If you are looking to work up a sweat, athletics is the
activity for you as each discipline requires varying degrees of strength and
fitness.
Can I take it to another level?
Join a club and start competing for them in your preferred
events.
Is there a disability option?
The various impairment categories in athletics make the
activities widely accessible.
Is there a family option?
Running, throwing and jumping is for everyone. Grab some
props, head to the park and create your own mini athletics competition.
Where can I take part?
Head over to our club finder page for athletics events near
you.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What is the UK Indoor Championships?
The UK Indoor Championships is the annual national championships in indoor track and field. The weekend event will take place at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Athletes from eight track and five field events for both men and women are looking to take home Gold. Events include: 60m, 200m, 400m sprints and 60m hurdles, middle/long distance, jumps, throws and race walks.
Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Places on the GB & NI team are up for grabs ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.
Laura Muir 'gutted' after indoor season-ending injury
"Gutted" Laura Muir will miss the indoor athletics season with a back injury.
The Olympic silver medallist, 28, withdrew from February's DNA Athletics event in Glasgow, and is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.
She had hoped to set a new 1,000m indoor record at the Grand Prix event in Birmingham last weekend.
"I am sad to announce I am not going to be able to compete," Muir said.
"After further investigation on Friday into an injury I sustained a few weeks ago, I have to take some time off running to recover.
"This means my indoor season will not happen this year. I am gutted to miss the Muller Indoor Grand Prix especially as I have such fond memories of the event from previous years."
How can I watch the UK Indoor Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the UK Indoor Championship on 26 & 27 February 2022 on Red Button, the BBC Sport website & app and on the BBC iPlayer.
You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly after on the BBC iPlayer here.
Saturday 26 February
09:55 - 18:30 BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport App
Sunday 27 February
10:25 - 17:00 Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport App
Thinking about trying Athletics?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Why get into athletics?
Athletics offers the widest range of choice of any sport as its various disciplines provide the opportunity to throw, run or jump.
Who is it for?
Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.
Is there a cheap option?
As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.
What if I want a proper workout?
If you are looking to work up a sweat, athletics is the activity for you as each discipline requires varying degrees of strength and fitness.
Can I take it to another level?
Join a club and start competing for them in your preferred events.
Is there a disability option?
The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.
Is there a family option?
Running, throwing and jumping is for everyone. Grab some props, head to the park and create your own mini athletics competition.
Where can I take part?
Head over to our club finder page for athletics events near you.
What's next?
Find local athletics opportunities in England,Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.