Watch: World Indoor Championships - Johnson-Thompson in action

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson said she hopes to challenge for four major international titles this year, starting with the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade this weekend.

The 20-year-old won the Diamond League 800m title, Olympic silver, European indoor gold and the British title in what she called a "whirlwind" 2021.

This year she is going for world indoor and outdoor titles, as well as European and Commonwealth Games honours.

"It's a new challenge," she said.

"It is definitely physically possible to do all four, mentally we will see. In championship competitions there is so much adrenaline and so much emotion, it's quite tiring.

"My number one priorities for the outdoor season are the Worlds and Commonwealths, with it being a home games. For the Europeans I'd like to be there, but we will just see where my body is."

Hodgkinson has already made a strong start to 2022, setting a new British record to win the 800m at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham in February.