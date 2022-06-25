Watch: UK Athletics Championships - Giles & Henry in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Men’s 800m (Sunday, 16:35)

This is possibly the highest-quality men’s 800m in the history of the national championships.

Max Burginleads the way on paper with his spectacular 1:43.52 victory in Turku recently – a performance that only Seb Coe, Steve Cram and Peter Elliott have beaten from a British perspective.

Kyle Langford, who was fourth at the 2017 World Champs but has struggled to fulfil his potential since then, has bounced back to form lately with a 1:44.61 win in Germany a few days ago.

Then there is the defending champion,Elliot Giles, who is also entered for the 1500m this weekend.