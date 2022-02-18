Watch: Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham - Neita, Thompson-Hera & Hodgkinson

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham is back with world-class athletics set to take part and race. The day event will take place at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Athletes from around the world are looking to take home Gold.

It’s a race to the finish line for Andrew Pozzi (GB) and Grant Holloway (USA) who have both previously won medals for 60m hurdles across different competitions. The athletes have met just once before in Madrid in February 2021, with Holloway posting 7.29 seconds ahead of Pozzi in second with 7.51 seconds.

Expect to see global superstar and five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 60m, with fellow Olympic champions, Mondo Duplantis and Shaunae Miller-Uibo also in action. Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will get great home support as she contests the 800m. Paralympic gold medallists Kadeena Cox, Sophie Hahn and Thomas Young will feature in two mixed-class para 60m races.

The Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir, 28, will not be competing in this competition due to injury. Muir had hoped to set a new 1,000m indoor record at the Grand Prix event in Birmingham this weekend.

And expect to see pole vault world record holder and Olympic champion, Mondo Duplantis, and 2x Olympic 400m gold medallist, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, also in action.