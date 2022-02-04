Watch: DNA Athletics in Glasgow

Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Spain and Portugal all take part in a new team event at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

The teams are mixed and will comprise of up to 18 athletes each, with the focus on team tactics and strategy.

The 11 events will follow each other at a fast pace, with only one happpening at any one time but with a mix of traditional and new formats.

The scoring is easy... everything counts with points awarded for every placing in each event, with the final one - the Hunt - deciding which nation wins overall.