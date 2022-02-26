Watch: UK Indoor Championships - Selman, Hodkinson, & McKenna in action

The UK Indoor Championships is the annual national championships in indoor track and field. The weekend event will take place at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Athletes from eight track and five field events for both men and women are looking to take home gold. Events include: 60m, 200m, 400m sprints and 60m hurdles, middle/long distance, jumps, throws and race walks.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Places on the GB & NI team are up for grabs ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.