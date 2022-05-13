Watch: Night of the 10,000 PBs

Taking place at Parliament Hill Athletics
Track,
the event will provide essential qualifying opportunities for English athletes
targeting the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The event will also
incorporate the British 10,000m Championships and return as the British
Athletics 10,000m time trial race for the World Championships and European
10,000m Cup.
For athletes who have their eyes on the
European Championships in Munich later this summer, it also acts as a key
performance indicator.
Also taking
place will be the prestigious Emsley Carr Mile and Millicent Fawcett Mile
races. The iconic Emsley Carr Mile race has run annually in the UK since 1953
when it was first won by Olympic silver medallist Gordon Pirie.
Among the
other legends of the sport to have won the race during its 69-year history are
Haile Gebrselassie, Sebastian Coe, Steve Ovett, Hicham El Guerrouj and many
more.
Who should I look out for?
Eilish
McColgan, who came within two seconds of
breaking Paula Radcliffe’s national 10km record with 30:23 in London earlier in May, has opted to pull out of the race this week to focus on training in Font Romeu and she will start her track season in June.
That leaves the women's race wide open. Jess Judd, who sits eighth on the UK all-time rankings with
31:20.96, was just over a second behind McColgan at the European Cup and
British Championships 10,000m at Birmingham University last year. Also in action is Amy-Eloise Markovc, who is the ninth quickest, and Verity Ockenden, who has the 14th quickest time.
Sam Atkin leads the way for GB in the men’s race courtesy of
the 27:26.58 PB set 18 months which helped get him to the Olympics last year,
although he DNF’d in Tokyo.
Along with Atkin the other domestic
stand-out name on the start list is Emile Cairess. The Yorkshireman
equalled Mo Farah’s UK 10km road record earlier this year and will look to
improve on the 27:53.19 PB that he set at the European Cup in Birmingham last
year.
The reigning European under-23 5000m
champion Germany’s Mohamed Mohumed leads a strong international field in
the men’s event. Alongside him is fellow German Richard Ringer and Ethiopian-born
Italian Yeman Crippa, who are both former winners of the event.
How can I watch the Night of the 10,000m PBs?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the Night of the 10,000 PBs will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
It will also be available as catch-up for 30 days.
Saturday 14 May
20:00 - 22:40 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit
and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
Tonight's action from Parliament Hill athletics track showcases
long-distance running at its very best. Not only are 5,000 and 10,000 metre
races a great way to get fit, they both go a long way to improving your mental
toughness.
Even if you decide that the long distance events aren't for you,
the wide variety of disciplines in athletics means there are plenty of options.
So, whether you want to run, jump or throw you will be able to find an activity
that suits you.
If you fancy trying something new, you can visit our Get
Inspired guide to learn more about the different categories
of events available.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What is the Night of the 10,000m PBs?
Taking place at Parliament Hill Athletics Track, the event will provide essential qualifying opportunities for English athletes targeting the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The event will also incorporate the British 10,000m Championships and return as the British Athletics 10,000m time trial race for the World Championships and European 10,000m Cup.
For athletes who have their eyes on the European Championships in Munich later this summer, it also acts as a key performance indicator.
Also taking place will be the prestigious Emsley Carr Mile and Millicent Fawcett Mile races. The iconic Emsley Carr Mile race has run annually in the UK since 1953 when it was first won by Olympic silver medallist Gordon Pirie.
Among the other legends of the sport to have won the race during its 69-year history are Haile Gebrselassie, Sebastian Coe, Steve Ovett, Hicham El Guerrouj and many more.
Who should I look out for?
Eilish McColgan, who came within two seconds of breaking Paula Radcliffe’s national 10km record with 30:23 in London earlier in May, has opted to pull out of the race this week to focus on training in Font Romeu and she will start her track season in June.
That leaves the women's race wide open. Jess Judd, who sits eighth on the UK all-time rankings with 31:20.96, was just over a second behind McColgan at the European Cup and British Championships 10,000m at Birmingham University last year. Also in action is Amy-Eloise Markovc, who is the ninth quickest, and Verity Ockenden, who has the 14th quickest time.
Sam Atkin leads the way for GB in the men’s race courtesy of the 27:26.58 PB set 18 months which helped get him to the Olympics last year, although he DNF’d in Tokyo.
Along with Atkin the other domestic stand-out name on the start list is Emile Cairess. The Yorkshireman equalled Mo Farah’s UK 10km road record earlier this year and will look to improve on the 27:53.19 PB that he set at the European Cup in Birmingham last year.
The reigning European under-23 5000m champion Germany’s Mohamed Mohumed leads a strong international field in the men’s event. Alongside him is fellow German Richard Ringer and Ethiopian-born Italian Yeman Crippa, who are both former winners of the event.
How can I watch the Night of the 10,000m PBs?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the Night of the 10,000 PBs will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
It will also be available as catch-up for 30 days.
Saturday 14 May
20:00 - 22:40 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
Tonight's action from Parliament Hill athletics track showcases long-distance running at its very best. Not only are 5,000 and 10,000 metre races a great way to get fit, they both go a long way to improving your mental toughness.
Even if you decide that the long distance events aren't for you, the wide variety of disciplines in athletics means there are plenty of options. So, whether you want to run, jump or throw you will be able to find an activity that suits you.
If you fancy trying something new, you can visit our Get Inspired guide to learn more about the different categories of events available.