Watch: Night of the 10,000 PBs

Taking place at Parliament Hill Athletics Track, the event will provide essential qualifying opportunities for English athletes targeting the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The event will also incorporate the British 10,000m Championships and return as the British Athletics 10,000m time trial race for the World Championships and European 10,000m Cup.

For athletes who have their eyes on the European Championships in Munich later this summer, it also acts as a key performance indicator.

Also taking place will be the prestigious Emsley Carr Mile and Millicent Fawcett Mile races. The iconic Emsley Carr Mile race has run annually in the UK since 1953 when it was first won by Olympic silver medallist Gordon Pirie.

Among the other legends of the sport to have won the race during its 69-year history are Haile Gebrselassie, Sebastian Coe, Steve Ovett, Hicham El Guerrouj and many more.