Watch: The London 10,000 - Farah, Butchart & McColgan in action

The Vitality London 10,000 returns after a two-year
absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 10km race is held on a central London route that
starts on The Mall and finishes by Buckingham Palace, passing famous landmarks
including Nelson’s Column, St Paul’s Cathedral, Big Ben, the Houses of
Parliament and Westminster Abbey along the way.
Sir Mo Farah is a seven-time Vitality London 10,000
champion and the course record holder, having set his PB of 27:44 on this
course in 2010. He makes his return to
competition after fracturing his foot last June.
In the elite women’s race, the field is led by
Eilish McColgan, who became the third-fastest British woman of all time over
10K at the Great Manchester Run last October when she ran the distance in
30:52.
David Weir leads a strong men’s wheelchair line-up
while in the women’s field, Shelly Woods is targeting a third win at the
Vitality London 10,000.
Elite men
Start list and personal best times (10km road)
Mo Farah – 27:44
Andrew Butchart - 28:05
Chris Thompson - 28:17
Nick Goolab – 28:22
Philip Sesemann – 28:24
Joshua Griffiths – 28:41
Hugo Milner – 28:46
Jack Gray – 28:57
Derek Hawkins – 29:24
Muhamud Aadan – 29:24
Derek Rae – 31:15
Elite women
Start list and personal best times (10km road)
Eilish McColgan - 30:52
Sam Harrison – 31:11
Jess Piasecki – 31:19
Stephanie Twell – 31:55
Charlotte Purdue – 32:10
Rose Harvey – 33:04
Clara Evans - 33:07
Naomi Mitchell – 33:12
Wheelchair men
Start list
David Weir
John Boy Smith
Simon Lawson
Danny Sidbury
Callum Hall
Michael McCabe
Ben Rowlings
Tiaan Bosch
Wheelchair women
Start list
Shelly Woods
Jade Jones-Hall
Samantha
Kinghorn
Melanie
Woods
Mel
Nicholls
Eden Rainbow-Cooper
Claudia Burrough
Claire Danson
Ella Bouvard
How can I watch The London 10,000?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Monday, 2 May
09:45-11:45
Live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
& app.
How to get into running
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Running is for everyone. It is the perfect way to get active -
it's free and you can start right outside your front door. Comfortable sports
clothing and a suitable pair of trainers is all you need.
Running
helps to get rid of stress hormones, boosts your mood and keeps
you fit. It burns more calories than many mainstream exercise
activities and you can do it as little or as often as you like and fit it
around your busy schedule
For more information on running - advice, training, races,
clubs you can join – click here.
And if you want to get into mass participation running events
- like the Vitality London 10,000 – visit this page.
