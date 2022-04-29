Watch: The London 10,000 - Farah, Butchart & McColgan in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Vitality London 10,000 returns after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10km race is held on a central London route that starts on The Mall and finishes by Buckingham Palace, passing famous landmarks including Nelson’s Column, St Paul’s Cathedral, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey along the way.

Sir Mo Farah is a seven-time Vitality London 10,000 champion and the course record holder, having set his PB of 27:44 on this course in 2010. He makes his return to competition after fracturing his foot last June.

In the elite women’s race, the field is led by Eilish McColgan, who became the third-fastest British woman of all time over 10K at the Great Manchester Run last October when she ran the distance in 30:52.

David Weir leads a strong men’s wheelchair line-up while in the women’s field, Shelly Woods is targeting a third win at the Vitality London 10,000.