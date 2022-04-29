Sir Mo Farah

Watch: The London 10,000 - Farah, Butchart & McColgan in action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is The London 10,000?

    Mo Farah wins London 10,000
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Vitality London 10,000 returns after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The 10km race is held on a central London route that starts on The Mall and finishes by Buckingham Palace, passing famous landmarks including Nelson’s Column, St Paul’s Cathedral, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey along the way.

    Sir Mo Farah is a seven-time Vitality London 10,000 champion and the course record holder, having set his PB of 27:44 on this course in 2010. He makes his return to competition after fracturing his foot last June.

    In the elite women’s race, the field is led by Eilish McColgan, who became the third-fastest British woman of all time over 10K at the Great Manchester Run last October when she ran the distance in 30:52.

    David Weir leads a strong men’s wheelchair line-up while in the women’s field, Shelly Woods is targeting a third win at the Vitality London 10,000.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Elite men

    Start list and personal best times (10km road)

    Mo Farah
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Mo Farah – 27:44

    Andrew Butchart - 28:05

    Chris Thompson - 28:17

    Nick Goolab – 28:22

    Philip Sesemann – 28:24

    Joshua Griffiths – 28:41

    Hugo Milner – 28:46

    Jack Gray – 28:57

    Derek Hawkins – 29:24

    Muhamud Aadan – 29:24

    Derek Rae – 31:15

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Elite women

    Start list and personal best times (10km road)

    Eilish McColgan
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Eilish McColgan - 30:52

    Sam Harrison – 31:11

    Jess Piasecki – 31:19

    Stephanie Twell – 31:55

    Charlotte Purdue – 32:10

    Rose Harvey – 33:04

    Clara Evans - 33:07

    Naomi Mitchell – 33:12

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Wheelchair men

    Start list

    David Weir
    Copyright: Getty Images

    David Weir

    John Boy Smith

    Simon Lawson

    Danny Sidbury

    Callum Hall

    Michael McCabe

    Ben Rowlings

    Tiaan Bosch

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Wheelchair women

    Start list

    Shelly Woods
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Shelly Woods

    Jade Jones-Hall

    Samantha Kinghorn

    Melanie Woods

    Mel Nicholls

    Eden Rainbow-Cooper

    Claudia Burrough

    Claire Danson

    Ella Bouvard

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. How can I watch The London 10,000?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Monday, 2 May

    09:45-11:45

    Live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. How to get into running

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Couch to 5K: Get running half an hour in just nine weeks

    Running is for everyone. It is the perfect way to get active - it's free and you can start right outside your front door. Comfortable sports clothing and a suitable pair of trainers is all you need.

    Running helps to get rid of stress hormones, boosts your mood and keeps you fit. It burns more calories than many mainstream exercise activities and you can do it as little or as often as you like and fit it around your busy schedule

    For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join – click here.

    And if you want to get into mass participation running events - like the Vitality London 10,000 – visit this page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top