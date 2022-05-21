Watch: Great Manchester Run

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester’s streets will play host to its 19th Great Manchester Run on Sunday 20 May.

The run is open to the public and elite sporting stars to contest in 10K and half marathon races.

The 10K is the largest in Europe with thousands attending annually to participate and cheer the runners on. For the full event guide

The event is inclusive of all ages with a junior and mini category starting at the Etihad Stadium campus.

The run begins with the half marathon race at 8:30 BST, click here for the full timetable.