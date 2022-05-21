Watch: Great Manchester Run

Previous\nwinner and Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah is amongst those entered into a\nstrong 10K line-up. Battling\nwith Farah for top spot is Great Britain’s Andy Butchart , who was pipped to the\npost in 2021 by fellow Brit Marc Scott by only two seconds. Two-time\nEuropean medallist Eilish McColgan is also set for to return to Manchester’s\nstreets on Sunday. She set\na Scottish record in the Vitality London 10,000 earlier\nthis month, bettering the mark of 30:39 set by her mum Liz in 1989.
Who’s competing?
What is the Great Manchester Run?
Manchester’s streets will play host to its 19th Great Manchester Run on Sunday 20 May.
The run is open to the public and elite sporting stars to contest in 10K and half marathon races.
The 10K is the largest in Europe with thousands attending annually to participate and cheer the runners on. For the full event guide
The event is inclusive of all ages with a junior and mini category starting at the Etihad Stadium campus.
The run begins with the half marathon race at 8:30 BST, click here for the full timetable.
Where can I watch?
BBC Two
All the action will be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Sunday 22 May
BBC Two - 11:00-13:00
Red Button (repeat) - 20:40-22:40
Get into running
Is running for me?
It is the perfect way to get active - it's free and you can start right outside your front door. Comfortable sports clothing and a suitable pair of trainers is all you need.
What to expect when I begin running?
Running helps to get rid of stress hormones, boosts your mood and keeps you fit.
It burns more calories than many mainstream exercise activities. You can do it as little or as often as you like and fit it around your busy schedule.
Where can I get involved?
BBC's Couch to 5k programme will help you increase your pace and distance gradually.
Disability athletes wanting to take part in running events can register online for support to find a local club and coach on the England Athletics website.
For wheelchair users, Wheel Power is a great launch point to find out how to get started.
If you want to start running but feel nervous about doing it on your own, RunTogether could be the answer.
Or check out parkrun UK, who organise free weekly runs in open spaces including parks, woodlands and beaches.
'Junior parkruns' are held on Sunday mornings for children aged 4-14. Just register for free before your first run.
For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together, Jog Scotland, Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running.