Watch: UK Athletics Championships - Asher-Smith, Muir & Bizimana in action

What are the UK Athletics Championships?
The UK Athletics Championships is an annual national competition in track and field, only formally open to British athletes. The event doubles as the main trails meet to select athletes for Team GB to compete in the Olympic Games and other international events.
English sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith is set to race in the women’s 100m, following a bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Scotland’s Laura Muir will also compete in the women’s 1500m, after winning silver in the same category at the Olympics.
Max Burgin is set to race in the men’s 800m, following a recent victory in Turku, Finland where he finished in 1:45:52.
You can follow live updates on the UK Athletics Championships here.
How can I watch the UK Athletics Championships?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Friday, 24 June
15:55 - 20:50 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 25 June
13:15 - 19:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 26 June
10:25 - 17:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks and open fields.
It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.
To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and competing in your event of choice.
You can join clubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Learn more about the various disciplines here.