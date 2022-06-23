Watch: UK Athletics Championships - Asher-Smith, Muir & Bizimana in action

Video content Video caption: I love running in front of a home crowd - Dina Asher-Smith on Commonwealth Games I love running in front of a home crowd - Dina Asher-Smith on Commonwealth Games

The UK Athletics Championships is an annual national competition in track and field, only formally open to British athletes. The event doubles as the main trails meet to select athletes for Team GB to compete in the Olympic Games and other international events.

English sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith is set to race in the women’s 100m, following a bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Scotland’s Laura Muir will also compete in the women’s 1500m, after winning silver in the same category at the Olympics.

Max Burgin is set to race in the men’s 800m, following a recent victory in Turku, Finland where he finished in 1:45:52.

You can follow live updates on the UK Athletics Championships here.