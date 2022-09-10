Watch: Great North Run 2022

Ethiopia's Selemon
Barega, the Olympic 10,000m champion, and Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo, the world
record holder and reigning world half marathon champion, are both competing in
the men's race. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder for the
5,000m and 10,000m, has pulled out because of injury. But Britain's Marc Scott,
who won last year's race, will be running.
In the women's race, Kenya's defending champion Hellen Obirilines up against her compatriot Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic marathon champion and world record holder. British interest will come in the form of Charlotte Purdue, who finished third last year, and Jess Piasecki, who competed in the Olympic marathon in Tokyo.
Seven-time champion and course record holderDavid Weir heads the men's wheelchair race while Samantha Kinghorn, Hannah Cockroft and 2021 champion Shelly Woods all compete in the women's wheelchair race.
How to watch the Great North Run 2022
BBC iPlayer
A total of 60,000 people have entered the 41st running of the
world's biggest half marathon.
The BBC's live
coverage will start at 10:00 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
and app.
The wheelchair races start at 10:15 BST, the women's race at 10:20 and the visually impaired race at 10:22. The men's race gets under way at 10:45, the same time as the club and fun runners.
How to get into running
BBC Sport
Running helps to get rid of stress hormones, boosts your mood and keeps you fit. It burns more calories than many mainstream exercise activities. You can do it as little or as often as you like and fit it around your busy schedule.
If you are new to running, or you've not been active for a while, Couch to 5K is a free nine-week running plan especially designed for people who want to work on their fitness levels. You can also check out parkrun UK, who organise free weekly runs in open spaces including parks, woodlands and beaches.
For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together, Jog Scotland, Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running.