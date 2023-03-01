Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson

Watch: European Indoor Championships - GB's Hodgkinson in action

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How can I watch?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Watch live coverage of the European Indoor Championships on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

    You can also catch up with all the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.

    Thursday 2 March

    15:30-19:00 GMT - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

  2. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    Why get into athletics?

    Athletics offers the widest range of choice of any sport as its various disciplines provide the opportunity to throw, run or jump.

    Who is it for?

    Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.

    Is there a cheap option?

    As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.

    What if I want a proper workout?

    If you are looking to work up a sweat, athletics is the activity for you as each discipline requires varying degrees of strength and fitness.

    Can I take it to another level?

    Join a club and start competing for them in your preferred events.

    Is there a disability option?

    The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.

    Is there a family option?

    Running, throwing and jumping is for everyone. Grab some props, head to the park and create your own mini athletics competition.

    Where can I take part?

    Head over to our club finder page for athletics events near you.

    What's next?

    If you want to find your local athletics club and start your athletics journey, you can do so here at Find a Club.

    For more information, take a look at British Athletics.

