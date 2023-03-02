Watch: European Indoor Championships - GB's Muir in action

Laura Muir aims to keep up her exclusive record of gold medals from the European Indoor Championships. Muir had a great 2022 picking up medals at the World championships, Commonwealth Games & European championships in Munich. Laura contests the 1500m with the heats commencing today (Friday 3 March).
Fellow Brit and nearly crowned1500m British National champion, Ellie Baker, is also in the line-up.
Britain havea strong team in the women's 60m with both 2017 gold medallist Asha Phillip & Daryll Neita in contention for medals. Daryll Neita is on great form having won the 60m British title at the indoor athletics championships, Birmingham just two weeks ago. 60m women's heats start from 09:12 GMT.
How can I watch?
BBC iPlayer
Watch live coverage of the European Indoor Championships on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
You can also catch up with all the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Friday 3 March
05:45 - 10:30 GMT - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
15:30 - 19:00 GMT - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Saturday 4 March
06:00 - 09:30 GMT -BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
15:30 - 18:40 GMT - BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Sunday 5 March
06:45 - 11:00 GMT - BBC Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
15:30-18:30 GMT - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
