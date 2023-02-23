Watch: Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final - Asher-Smith in action

Video content Video caption: Daryll Neita wins 60m British title at the indoor athletics championships, Birmingham Daryll Neita wins 60m British title at the indoor athletics championships, Birmingham

Daryll Neita, hot off her 60m triumph in the British Indoor Championships last weekend, lines up against compatriot Dina Asher-Smithand Jamaica’s 200m World Champion Sherika Jackson.

Reece Prescod narrowly beat Jeremiah Azu to win gold in the 60m in Birmingham. The pair go head-to-head again and now face European and World Champion Adam Gemili on the starting line.

Keely Hodgkinson, who has been named in Great Briton and Northern Ireland’s team for the European Indoor Championships, is set to return to the scene of her 1:57.20 800m when she lines up in Birmingham.

The 20-year-old Olympic and world silver medallist broke the British indoor record with that performance at this year’s meeting in Birmingham, running the fastest indoor time for 20 years. Fellow team mate Laura Muir races in the 1000m.

Current world 5000m champion Gudaf Tsegay will be attacking the indoor world record after running the second fastest indoor mile ever set by a woman this month.