Watch: Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final - Asher-Smith in action

The 20-year-old Olympic and world silver medallist broke the British indoor record with that performance at this year’s meeting in Birmingham, running the fastest indoor time for 20 years. Fellow team mate Laura Muir races in the 1000m.
Current world 5000m champion Gudaf Tsegay will be attacking the indoor world record after running the second fastest indoor mile ever set by a woman this month.
Who's the big names in action?
Daryll Neita, hot off her 60m triumph in the British Indoor Championships last weekend, lines up against compatriot Dina Asher-Smithand Jamaica’s 200m World Champion Sherika Jackson.
Reece Prescod narrowly beat Jeremiah Azu to win gold in the 60m in Birmingham. The pair go head-to-head again and now face European and World Champion Adam Gemili on the starting line.
Keely Hodgkinson, who has been named in Great Briton and Northern Ireland’s team for the European Indoor Championships, is set to return to the scene of her 1:57.20 800m when she lines up in Birmingham.
How can I watch?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Watch live coverage of the Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
You can also catch up with all the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Saturday 25 February
13:30-16:05 GMT - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
