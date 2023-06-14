Watch: Diamond League Oslo - Asher-Smith & Gourley in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Dina Asher-Smith will line up with fellow Britons Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot, in the women's 100m field on Thursday.

Josh Kerr and Neil Gourley are in the men's 1500m and Jessica Warner-Judd in the women's 300m.

World record holder Wayde van Niekerkhas of South Africa, has made a promising start to his 2023 400m season, posting his fastest time since 2017 at the national championships in April.

Van Niekerkhas will line up against GB record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith.