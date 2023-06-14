Watch: Diamond League Oslo - Asher-Smith & Gourley in action

Schools across the UK have their own athletics competition each year at the annual sports day where kids (and parents) can try out some of the different disciplines. By adding fun elements (who doesn't love the egg-and-spoon race?) everyone can have some fun while learning the fundamental skills of the sport. But these don't have to be a once-a-year treat. All you need is a park and some props and you can create your own mini games whenever you like.
Sportshall athletics also gives youngsters an enjoyable way to try running, jumping and throwing activities as they take their first step into athletics.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Who should I watch out for?
Dina Asher-Smith will line up with fellow Britons Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot, in the women's 100m field on Thursday.
Josh Kerr and Neil Gourley are in the men's 1500m and Jessica Warner-Judd in the women's 300m.
World record holder Wayde van Niekerkhas of South Africa, has made a promising start to his 2023 400m season, posting his fastest time since 2017 at the national championships in April.
Van Niekerkhas will line up against GB record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith.
What is the Diamond League?
The arrival of the outdoor season, means athletics' biggest names in track and field compete in athletics' most iconic locations. It's a season-long test against the very best.
Returning for its 14th edition, the 2023 series will visit 14 cities in four continents over five months before September's final in Eugene, Oregon.
Before then, there are also the World Championships in Budapest in August.
How can I watch Diamond League - Oslo
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Thursday 15 June
19:00 - 21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, Sport online & app.
Also available to watch back on demand via BBC iPlayer.
How to get into Athletics
BBC Sport
Why get into athletics?
Athletics offers a wide range of sport and the opportunity to throw, run or jump.
Who is it for?
Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.
Is there a cheap option?
As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.
Is there a disability option?
The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.
Starting out young
England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.
Schools across the UK have their own athletics competition each year at the annual sports day where kids (and parents) can try out some of the different disciplines. By adding fun elements (who doesn't love the egg-and-spoon race?) everyone can have some fun while learning the fundamental skills of the sport. But these don't have to be a once-a-year treat. All you need is a park and some props and you can create your own mini games whenever you like.
Sportshall athletics also gives youngsters an enjoyable way to try running, jumping and throwing activities as they take their first step into athletics.