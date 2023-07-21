Athletics: Diamond League Monaco

Your local club will
What is the Diamond League?
BBC Sport
The Diamond League is athletics' premier one-day series. The competition encompasses 15 of the sport's most prestigious one-day meetings, with men and women competing in 16 of its primary disciplines.
Athletes compete for points at 14 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful in each discipline qualifying for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene (September 16th-17th).
How can I watch the Diamond League?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage from BBC Sport across Monaco & London all on iPlayer BBC Sport website & app
Friday 21 July
19:00 – 21:00 Diamond League Monaco – BBC Three, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday 23rd July
13.15 – 16:35 Diamond League London – BBC One, BBC Sport website & app
Get Inspired: How to get into Athletics
BBC Sport
Starting out young – England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.
Your local club will be able to provide you with any specialist equipment to give the events a try.
Coaching and Volunteering – Whether you want to help inspire children, get adults running or encourage someone to take up javelin, there will be a role for you and the uCoach can help to get you started. UK Coaching can steer you in the right direction, and you can also get involved as an official to make your mark in a different way.
To find out about event or club volunteering opportunities try Volunteer Scotland or Welsh Athletics and, for Northern Ireland, visit Athletics NI and Volunteer Now.