Sprinters in action

Athletics: Diamond League Monaco

  What is the Diamond League?

    BBC Sport

    Dina Asher-Smith celebrates after winning the 200m Women during the Diamond League event in Florence
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Diamond League is athletics' premier one-day series. The competition encompasses 15 of the sport's most prestigious one-day meetings, with men and women competing in 16 of its primary disciplines.

    Athletes compete for points at 14 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful in each discipline qualifying for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene (September 16th-17th).

  How can I watch the Diamond League?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Live coverage from BBC Sport across Monaco & London all on iPlayer BBC Sport website & app

    Friday 21 July

    19:00 – 21:00 Diamond League Monaco – BBC Three, BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday 23rd July

    13.15 – 16:35 Diamond League London – BBC One, BBC Sport website & app

    Female hurdle athletes running a race
    Copyright: Getty Images
  Get Inspired: How to get into Athletics

    BBC Sport

    Starting out young – England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.

    Your local club will be able to provide you with any specialist equipment to give the events a try.

    Coaching and Volunteering – Whether you want to help inspire children, get adults running or encourage someone to take up javelin, there will be a role for you and the uCoach can help to get you started. UK Coaching can steer you in the right direction, and you can also get involved as an official to make your mark in a different way.

    To find out about event or club volunteering opportunities try Volunteer Scotland or Welsh Athletics and, for Northern Ireland, visit Athletics NI and Volunteer Now.

    Video content

    Video caption: Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting quiz
