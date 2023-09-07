Watch: UK 5K Road Championships

The Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside welcomes some of Britain’s best middle-distance athletes as they compete in the UK 5K Road Championships 2023 – and you can watch it live across BBC Sport on Friday 8th September.

First up a challenging but fast 1-Mile race, which is followed by three laps of a technical and entertaining 5km course.

The victors from both the Men’s and Women’s races will not only be crowned National Champion, but the top athletes also have a chance to qualify for the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia in October.

A lot of British interests are expected to compete, with the 2021 European U23 1500m, Bronze Medallist Erin Wallace, 2021 1500m, National Champion Revee Walcott-Nolan and2019 1500m, National Champion Sarah McDonald in the Women’s Mile.

The 2023 The Big Half Champion, Calli Thackery and 2023 UK Championships 500m, Bronze Medallist, Tom Mortimer both contenders for the 5K.