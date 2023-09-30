Watch: 2023 World Road Running Championships

Olympic medallists and World Champions are among the entries in the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga Latvia on 1st October.

Eleven athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been chosen to compete in Latvia on Sunday. Amongst them are Calli Thackery who will be leading the women’s half marathon quartet after her trial victory in the Big Half, alongside her will be Samantha Harrison, Clara Evans and Abbie Donnelly.

Trials winner Jack Rowe and Mahamed Mahamed will be taking to the streets of Riga for the men’s half marathon.

Watch out for Verity Ockenden in the 5km who recently achieved a personal best of 15:26 at trials.