Watch: All England Badminton Championships - round of 16

What is the All England Open Badminton Championships?
Taking place from
11-15 March at Arena Birmingham, the All England Open brings together the
world's best badminton players for the longest running tournament in the sport.
England's Chris and
Gabby Adcock will be looking to improve on their loss in the quarter-finals
stage of the mixed doubles competition last year.
Compatriots Marcus
Ellis and Lauren Smith, who have overtaken the Adcocks in the world rankings,
will also be targeting a strong run in the mixed doubles.
Ellis is also playing
in the men's doubles with Chris Langridge, with whom he won Olympic bronze in
Rio in 2016.
Scotland's Kirsty
Gilmour is the only British entrant in either singles draw.
World number ones
Japan's Kento Momota and China's Chen Yufei will be looking to defend their
titles in the men's and women's respectively.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
BBC TV & online coverage times
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC has live coverage of all five days of the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Thursday, 12 March
Round of 16
11:00-20:00, BBC Red
Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 13 March
Quarter-finals
10:00-15:00, BBC Red
Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17:00-22:00, BBC Red
Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 14 March
Semi-finals
09:00-14:30, BBC Red
Button, Connected TV and online
17:30-22:00, BBC Red
Button, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 15 March
Finals day
12:00-18:00, BBC Sport website and app
Get Inspired
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Badminton is one of the most played sports in the United
Kingdom, with over a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether
you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game,
badminton is for everyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres
have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is the All England Open Badminton Championships?
Taking place from 11-15 March at Arena Birmingham, the All England Open brings together the world's best badminton players for the longest running tournament in the sport.
England's Chris and Gabby Adcock will be looking to improve on their loss in the quarter-finals stage of the mixed doubles competition last year.
Compatriots Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, who have overtaken the Adcocks in the world rankings, will also be targeting a strong run in the mixed doubles.
Ellis is also playing in the men's doubles with Chris Langridge, with whom he won Olympic bronze in Rio in 2016.
Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour is the only British entrant in either singles draw.
World number ones Japan's Kento Momota and China's Chen Yufei will be looking to defend their titles in the men's and women's respectively.
BBC TV & online coverage times
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC has live coverage of all five days of the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Thursday, 12 March
Round of 16
11:00-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 13 March
Quarter-finals
10:00-15:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17:00-22:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 14 March
Semi-finals
09:00-14:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
17:30-22:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 15 March
Finals day
12:00-18:00, BBC Sport website and app
Get Inspired
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Badminton is one of the most played sports in the United Kingdom, with over a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.