Watch: Badminton All England Championships - semi-finals

What is the All England Open Badminton Championships?
Taking place from 11-15 March at Arena Birmingham, the All England Championships bring together the world's best badminton players for the longest-running tournament in the sport.
England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, who have overtaken compatriots Chris and Gabby Adcock in the world rankings, will also be targeting a strong run in the mixed doubles.
Ellis is also playing in the men's doubles with Chris Langridge, with whom he won Olympic bronze in Rio in 2016.
Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour, the only British entrant in either singles draw, lost her first-round match to a seeded opponent but remains in the running for an Olympic place.
World number one Chen Yufei of China will be defending her title in the women's event.
BBC TV & online coverage times
The BBC has live coverage of all five days of the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Saturday, 14 March
Semi-finals
09:00-14:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
17:30-22:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 15 March
Finals day
12:00-18:00, BBC Sport website and app
Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.