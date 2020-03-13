Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea

Watch: Badminton All England Championships - semi-finals

  1. What is the All England Open Badminton Championships?

    Taking place from 11-15 March at Arena Birmingham, the All England Championships bring together the world's best badminton players for the longest-running tournament in the sport.

    England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, who have overtaken compatriots Chris and Gabby Adcock in the world rankings, will also be targeting a strong run in the mixed doubles.

    Ellis is also playing in the men's doubles with Chris Langridge, with whom he won Olympic bronze in Rio in 2016.

    Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour, the only British entrant in either singles draw, lost her first-round match to a seeded opponent but remains in the running for an Olympic place.

    World number one Chen Yufei of China will be defending her title in the women's event.

    England's Chris and Gabby Adcock
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. BBC TV & online coverage times

    The BBC has live coverage of all five days of the All England Open Badminton Championships.

    Saturday, 14 March

    Semi-finals

    09:00-14:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    17:30-22:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    Sunday, 15 March

    Finals day

    12:00-18:00, BBC Sport website and app

  3. Get Inspired

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.

    Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.

    Video caption: 'My late dad would be proud of me trying to be one of the best in the world'
