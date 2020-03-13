Watch: Badminton All England Championships - semi-finals

Taking place from 11-15 March at Arena Birmingham, the All England Championships bring together the world's best badminton players for the longest-running tournament in the sport.

England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, who have overtaken compatriots Chris and Gabby Adcock in the world rankings, will also be targeting a strong run in the mixed doubles.

Ellis is also playing in the men's doubles with Chris Langridge, with whom he won Olympic bronze in Rio in 2016.

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour, the only British entrant in either singles draw, lost her first-round match to a seeded opponent but remains in the running for an Olympic place.

World number one Chen Yufei of China will be defending her title in the women's event.