Watch: All England Open Badminton Championships

Gabby Adcock says the "horrendous" long-term effects of coronavirus have left her with no choice but to miss the All England Badminton Championships.

Adcock, 30, first became ill at Christmas but the impact of "long Covid" left her weak, unable to exercise properly and "exhausted".

She told BBC Sport she is not ready to compete with husband Chris at the five-day event in Birmingham from Wednesday.

"I don't want to step on court when I'm not conditioned to win," she said.