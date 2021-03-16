Watch: All England Open Badminton Championships

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith will be targeting a strong run in the
mixed doubles. It’ll be a busy week for Ellis who is also playing in the men’s
doubles with Chris Langridge,
with whom he won Olympic bronze in Rio 2016.
Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour, Wales’Jordan Hart and England’s Toby Penty are the Brits looking for success in
the singles.
From an International perspective the
women’s event includes Spain’s Olympic Champion & three-time World Champion
Carolina Marin and India’s
2019 World Champion superstar PV
Sindhu. The men’s title favourites will surely be last year’s champion and
Danish Olympic bronze medallist Viktor
Axelsen and current World
Champion Japan’s Kento Momota.
Also in action will be Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori from the unheralded badminton nation
of Nigeria. He is likely to be playing both men’s singles and doubles in Tokyo
later in the year.
The Lagos-born 23-year-old is desperate to battle the
legends he has spent years watching on YouTube and is simply delighted to
represent his country on the global stage. He will be playing in just the
doubles in Birmingham with countryman Godwin
Olofua.
BBC coverage
BBC Sport brings you the oldest and most
prestigious tournament in badminton with 50 hours’ worth of coverage over five
days from Arena Birmingham - across the BBC Sport website, Red Button and BBC
iPlayer.
You will also be able to catch up on any of the
action for up to 30 days here.
Wednesday 17th March
09:00-23:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday 18th March
10:00-20:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport
website and app plus Red Button (15:00-20:00)
Friday 19th March
10:00-20:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app plus Red Button
(15:00-20:00)
Saturday 20th March
10:00-20:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app plus Red Button
(15:00-20:00 & 17:15-20:00)
Sunday 21st March
10:00-15:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport
website and app
How to get into badminton
Badminton is one of the most-played sports in
the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each
month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a
competitive game, badminton is for everyone.
It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure
centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Gabby and Chris Adcock to miss All England Championships
Gabby Adcock says the "horrendous" long-term effects of coronavirus have left her with no choice but to miss the All England Badminton Championships.
Adcock, 30, first became ill at Christmas but the impact of "long Covid" left her weak, unable to exercise properly and "exhausted".
She told BBC Sport she is not ready to compete with husband Chris at the five-day event in Birmingham from Wednesday.
"I don't want to step on court when I'm not conditioned to win," she said.
Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.