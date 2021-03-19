Watch: All England Open Badminton Championships semi-finals

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith will be targeting a strong run in the mixed doubles after their last 16 victory over Denmark's Rasmus Espersen and Christine Busch. They face Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda in today's quarter-finals.

It’ll be a busy week for Ellis who'll also be playing in the men’s doubles today with Chris Langridge, with whom he won Olympic bronze in Rio 2016.

England Badminton stars and husband and wife team Chris and Gabby Adcock have pulled out due to the effects of Long Covid on Gabby.

From an International perspective, the women’s event includes India’s 2019 World Champion superstar PV Sindhu. The men’s title favourites will surely be last year’s champion and Danish Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen and current World Champion Japan’s Kento Momota.

Also in action will be Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori from the unheralded badminton nation of Nigeria. He is likely to be playing both men’s singles and doubles in Tokyo later in the year.

The Lagos-born 23-year-old is desperate to battle the legends he has spent years watching on YouTube and is simply delighted to represent his country on the global stage. He will be playing in just the doubles in Birmingham with countryman Godwin Olofua.