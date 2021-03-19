Hiroyuki Endo & Yuta Watanabe

Watch: All England Open Badminton Championships semi-finals

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who should I look out for?

    Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith will be targeting a strong run in the mixed doubles after their last 16 victory over Denmark's Rasmus Espersen and Christine Busch. They face Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda in today's quarter-finals.

    It’ll be a busy week for Ellis who'll also be playing in the men’s doubles today with Chris Langridge, with whom he won Olympic bronze in Rio 2016.

    England Badminton stars and husband and wife team Chris and Gabby Adcock have pulled out due to the effects of Long Covid on Gabby.

    From an International perspective, the women’s event includes India’s 2019 World Champion superstar PV Sindhu. The men’s title favourites will surely be last year’s champion and Danish Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen and current World Champion Japan’s Kento Momota.

    Also in action will be Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori from the unheralded badminton nation of Nigeria. He is likely to be playing both men’s singles and doubles in Tokyo later in the year.

    The Lagos-born 23-year-old is desperate to battle the legends he has spent years watching on YouTube and is simply delighted to represent his country on the global stage. He will be playing in just the doubles in Birmingham with countryman Godwin Olofua.

    Marcus Ellis and Chris Landridge
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Gabby and Chris Adcock to miss All England Championships

    BBC Sport

    Gabby Adcock says the "horrendous" long-term effects of coronavirus have left her with no choice but to miss the All England Badminton Championships.

    Adcock, 30, first became ill at Christmas but the impact of "long Covid" left her weak, unable to exercise properly and "exhausted".

    She told BBC Sport she is not ready to compete with husband Chris at the five-day event in Birmingham from Wednesday.

    "I don't want to step on court when I'm not conditioned to win," she said.

    Gabby and Chris Adcock
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How can I watch the All England Open Badminton Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    BBC Sport brings you the oldest and most prestigious tournament in badminton with 50 hours’ worth of coverage over five days from Arena Birmingham - across the BBC Sport website, Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

    You will also be able to catch up on any of the action for up to 30 days here.

    Saturday, 20 March

    10:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app plus Red Button (15:00-20:00 & 17:15-20:00)

    Sunday, 21 March

    10:00-15:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How to get into badminton

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.

    It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.

    Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'My late dad would be proud of me trying to be one of the best in the world'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top