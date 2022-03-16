Watch: 2022 All England Open Badminton Championships - Ellis, Lane & Vendy in action

Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.

It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.

Visit these club locators in England , Wales , Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.