Watch: 2022 All England Open Badminton Championships - quarter-finals

How to watch the All England Badminton Championships
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
BBC Sport brings you the oldest and most prestigious tournament in badminton with coverage over five days from Arena Birmingham across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
You will also be able to catch up on any of the action for up to 30 days here.
Friday, 18 March
Quarter-finals
10:00-15:00 and 17:00-22:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Saturday, 19 March
Semi-finals
10:00-14:30 and 17:00-22:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport
10:00-15:00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (uninterrupted)
Saturday, 20 March
Finals
14:30-17:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport
12:00-17:00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (uninterrupted)
How to get into Badminton
BBC Sport
Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.
It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Who are the top seeds?
Men’s singles
1. Viktor Axelsen (Den)
2. Kento Momota (Jpn)
2. Anders Antonsen (Den)
Women’s singles
1. Tai Tzu-ying (Twn)
2. Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn)
3. Chen Yufei (Chn)
Men’s doubles
1. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Idn)
2. Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan (Idn)
3. Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi (Jpn)
Women’s doubles
1. Chen Qingchen / Jia Yifan (Chn)
2. Lee So-hee / Shin Seung-chan (Kor)
3. Kim So-yeong / Kong Hee-yong (Kor)
Mixed doubles
1. Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Tha)
2. Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong (Chn)
3. Wang Yilyu / Huang Dongping (Chn)
How to get into Badminton
BBC Sport
Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.
It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.