Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida

Watch: 2022 All England Open Badminton Championships - finals

  1. Who are the top seeds?

    Viktor Axelsen
    Men’s singles

    1. Viktor Axelsen (Den)

    2. Kento Momota (Jpn)

    2. Anders Antonsen (Den)

    Women’s singles

    1. Tai Tzu-ying (Twn)

    2. Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn)

    3. Chen Yufei (Chn)

    Men’s doubles

    1. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Idn)

    2. Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan (Idn)

    3. Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi (Jpn)

    Women’s doubles

    1. Chen Qingchen / Jia Yifan (Chn)

    2. Lee So-hee / Shin Seung-chan (Kor)

    3. Kim So-yeong / Kong Hee-yong (Kor)

    Mixed doubles

    1. Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Tha)

    2. Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong (Chn)

    3. Wang Yilyu / Huang Dongping (Chn)

  2. How can I watch the All England Badminton Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    BBC Sport brings you the oldest and most prestigious tournament in badminton with coverage over five days from Arena Birmingham across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

    You will also be able to catch up on any of the action for up to 30 days here.

    Sunday, 20 March

    Finals

    14:30-17:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

    12:00-17:00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (uninterrupted)

  3. How to get into Badminton

    BBC Sport

    Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.

    It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.

    Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland,or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.

