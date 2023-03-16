Watch: All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 - Quarter Finals

Watch live coverage of the All
England Open Badminton Championships 2023 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
You can also catch up with all the
action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Friday 17 March
10:00 - 15:00 - Session
one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023:
Quarter-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC
Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open
Badminton Championships 2023: Quarter-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Saturday 18 March
10:00 - 14:30 - Session
one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals
- BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and
the BBC Sport app.
10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton
Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC
Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton
Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC
Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All
England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC
iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and
the BBC Sport app.
Sunday 19 March
10:00 - 14:30 - Session
one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals
- BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and
the BBC Sport app.
10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton
Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC
Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton
Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC
Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All
England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC
iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and
the BBC Sport app.
Get Inspired
How to get involved?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.
It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
How to watch
BBC iPlayer
Watch live coverage of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
You can also catch up with all the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Friday 17 March
10:00 - 15:00 - Session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Quarter-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Quarter-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Saturday 18 March
10:00 - 14:30 - Session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Sunday 19 March
10:00 - 14:30 - Session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Get Inspired
How to get involved?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.
It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.