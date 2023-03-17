Akane Yamaguchi

Watch: All England Open Badminton Championships - semi-finals

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who to look out for?

    Akane Yamaguchi of Japan
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Akane Yamaguchi of Japan

    The All England Open Badminton Championships, the world's oldest badminton event, will take place this year from March 14 to 19.

    The tournament will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.

    Traditionally the first All England was made possible by the success of the world's first open tournament, which took place in the English town of Guildford in 1898.

    At the first stop of the BWF World Tour, all elite athletes will compete when they return to the Arena Birmingham.

    The top-ranked shuttler in the world, Vickter Axelsen, and the current champion, Yamaguuchi Akane, are some of the marquee names which can seen playing in this tournament.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to watch All England Badminton Championship

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Watch live coverage of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    You can also catch up with all the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.

    Saturday 18 March

    10:00 - 14:30 - Session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    Sunday 19 March

    10:00 - 14:30 - Session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get into Badminton

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: All England Badminton Championships: Lee Zii Jia records 372kph backhand

    Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.

    It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.

    Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top