Watch: All England Open Badminton Championships - semi-finals

Watch live coverage of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
You can also catch up with all the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Saturday 18 March
10:00 - 14:30 - Session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Sunday 19 March
10:00 - 14:30 - Session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
How to get into Badminton
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.
It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Who to look out for?
The All England Open Badminton Championships, the world's oldest badminton event, will take place this year from March 14 to 19.
The tournament will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.
Traditionally the first All England was made possible by the success of the world's first open tournament, which took place in the English town of Guildford in 1898.
At the first stop of the BWF World Tour, all elite athletes will compete when they return to the Arena Birmingham.
The top-ranked shuttler in the world, Vickter Axelsen, and the current champion, Yamaguuchi Akane, are some of the marquee names which can seen playing in this tournament.
How to watch All England Badminton Championship
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Watch live coverage of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
You can also catch up with all the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Saturday 18 March
10:00 - 14:30 - Session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Sunday 19 March
10:00 - 14:30 - Session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
10:00 - 15:00 - uninterrupted session one - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:00 - 22:00 - uninterrupted session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
17:30 - 22:00 – Session two - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
How to get into Badminton
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.
It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.