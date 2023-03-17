Watch: All England Open Badminton Championships - semi-finals

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Akane Yamaguchi of Japan Image caption: Akane Yamaguchi of Japan

The All England Open Badminton Championships, the world's oldest badminton event, will take place this year from March 14 to 19.

The tournament will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.

Traditionally the first All England was made possible by the success of the world's first open tournament, which took place in the English town of Guildford in 1898.

At the first stop of the BWF World Tour, all elite athletes will compete when they return to the Arena Birmingham.

The top-ranked shuttler in the world, Vickter Axelsen, and the current champion, Yamaguuchi Akane, are some of the marquee names which can seen playing in this tournament.