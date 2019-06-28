Watch: MLB London Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

"The biggest opportunity we've had - or maybe ever will have - to show the sport to new audiences."

Liam Carroll, head coach of the Great Britain baseball team, has no doubt about the importance of this weekend's London Series.

For two nights, the famous West Ham song 'I'm forever blowing bubbles' will be replaced by the baseball anthem 'Take me out to the ball game' as London Stadium plays host to one of sport's most iconic rivalries.