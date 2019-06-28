New York Yankees left fielder Cameron Maybin

Watch: MLB London Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

  1. First MLB game to be staged in Europe
  1. Six brilliant catches from the 2018 MLB season

    Video caption: MLB London: Six of the best catches from the 2018 baseball season

    To get you in the mood for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox's double-header at the London Stadium, here are six outstanding catches from the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

  2. How can I watch?

    Tickets sold out almost instantly, despite inflated costs compared to equivalent fixtures at the Yankee Stadium or Fenway Park.

    But fear not if you're not one of the lucky ticket holders, as both Saturday and Sunday's historic meetings between the two sides will be live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

    Saturday, 29 June

    Game 1 - 18:00-22:00 BST

    Sunday, 30 June

    Game 2 - 15:00-19:00 BST

    You can also catch-up on all of the action for 30 days on the BBC iPlayer.

  3. Will the United Kingdom take to baseball?

    "The biggest opportunity we've had - or maybe ever will have - to show the sport to new audiences."

    Liam Carroll, head coach of the Great Britain baseball team, has no doubt about the importance of this weekend's London Series.

    For two nights, the famous West Ham song 'I'm forever blowing bubbles' will be replaced by the baseball anthem 'Take me out to the ball game' as London Stadium plays host to one of sport's most iconic rivalries.

    Video content

    Video caption: England cricketers Alex Hales & Joss Buttler try baseball
