Watch: Louis Cardinals v LA Dodgers - MLB

The Cardinals face the Dodgers in the final fixture of a four-game weekend series at Busch Stadium in St Louis.

Pitchers on Sunday are former Yankees man and current Cardinals star,Jordan Montgomery and Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, who has been with LA for his entire career.

Other key names to look out for are, Cardinals first baseman and 2022 National League MVP, Paul Goldschmidt and in-form Dodgers right-fielder Mookie Betts.

This fixture will certainly whet your appetite before the London MLB event live on the BBC in June.