London Lions' Jordan Spencer

Watch: BBL Trophy Final - London City Royals v London Lions

  1. Tip-off: 15:30 GMT - use play icon to watch coverage
  2. London Lions were BBL Cup winners in January and have never won the Trophy before
  3. London City Royals are competing in their first BBL final in their debut campaign
  4. Lions won the first and only meeting between the two sides in the league in December
  5. Royals’ Ashley Hamilton and Matthew Bryan-Amaning have won titles overseas with Orlan Jackman a two-time Cup winner in the BBL
  6. Coverage produced by British Basketball League for BBC Sport