Watch: EuroBasket third place match - Serbia v Great Britain

All times stated are UK

  1. How can I watch?

    You can watch Serbia Women v Great Britain Women live on the BBC Sport website, app, connected TV and iPlayer on Sunday, 7 July from 16:20 BST.

    Great Britain in Eurobasket action
  2. Get Inspired: How to get into basketball

    Get Inspired

    • Basketball is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport with players burning up to 600 calories an hour.
    • The sport is a mixture of dribbling, passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.
    • With clubs across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and develop teamwork and communication skills and many clubs offer a variety of social events away from the court.
    • Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence.

    Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball association websites.

