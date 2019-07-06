Watch: EuroBasket third place match - Serbia v Great Britain

You can watch Serbia Women v Great Britain Women live on the BBC Sport website, app, connected TV and iPlayer on Sunday, 7 July from 16:20 BST.
EPACopyright: EPA
Get Inspired: How to get into basketball
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Basketball is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport with players burning up to 600 calories an hour.
The sport is a mixture of dribbling, passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.
With clubs across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and develop teamwork and communication skills and many clubs offer a variety of social events away from the court.
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
How can I watch?
You can watch Serbia Women v Great Britain Women live on the BBC Sport website, app, connected TV and iPlayer on Sunday, 7 July from 16:20 BST.
Get Inspired: How to get into basketball
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball association websites.