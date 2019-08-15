Watch: EuroBasket Pre-Qualifiers - Great Britain v Kosovo

The BBC have live
Watch the Eurobasket Pre-qualifying on the BBC
Times are BST and subject to change
The BBC have live coverage of two of GB’s four matches – against Luxembourg on the 10 August and Kosovo on 17 August. Both matches will be available live on the BBC Sport website and app, and will be available both live and for catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Saturday 17 August
18:50-20:00 – GB v Kosovo
Get Inspired: How to get into basketball
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.
All you need to get started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just comfortable clothes and trainers.
Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.