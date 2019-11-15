Watch: EuroBasket Women 2021 qualifier - Great Britain v Belarus

Great Britain looking to build on EuroBasket bronze
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The EuroBasket
championships involve basketball teams from across Europe competing for one of
the biggest prizes in the sport.
Held every two years, the
2021 edition will be co-hosted by France and reigning champions Spain, who beat
the French in Belgrade earlier this year.
Great Britain finished
fourth in 2019, their best ever finish in the tournament, and will be looking to
build on that performance throughout the qualifying rounds - and got off to a flyer with a 77-63 victory over Poland on Thursday.
This is the first of three
windows during which qualifiers for EuroBasket Women 2021 will be played.
Qualification will continue on November 8-16, 2020 and January 31-February 8,
2021.
How to follow the EuroBasket Women’s 2021 Qualifiers
You can catch live coverage of Great Britain's match against Belarus this Sunday on the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app, Connected TVs and via the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch all of the action again on catch-up.
Sunday, 17
November
16:50-19:00 - BBC Red
Button, Sport website, app and connected TV
How to get into basketball
Basketball
is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport
with players burning up to 600 calories an hour.
The
sport is a mixture of dribbling, passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.
With
clubs across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and
develop teamwork and communication skills
and many clubs offer a variety of social events away
from the court.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Great Britain looking to build on EuroBasket bronze
The EuroBasket championships involve basketball teams from across Europe competing for one of the biggest prizes in the sport.
Held every two years, the 2021 edition will be co-hosted by France and reigning champions Spain, who beat the French in Belgrade earlier this year.
Great Britain finished fourth in 2019, their best ever finish in the tournament, and will be looking to build on that performance throughout the qualifying rounds - and got off to a flyer with a 77-63 victory over Poland on Thursday.
This is the first of three windows during which qualifiers for EuroBasket Women 2021 will be played. Qualification will continue on November 8-16, 2020 and January 31-February 8, 2021.
How to follow the EuroBasket Women’s 2021 Qualifiers
You can catch live coverage of Great Britain's match against Belarus this Sunday on the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app, Connected TVs and via the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch all of the action again on catch-up.
Sunday, 17 November
16:50-19:00 - BBC Red Button, Sport website, app and connected TV
How to get into basketball
Basketball is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport with players burning up to 600 calories an hour.
The sport is a mixture of dribbling, passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.
With clubs across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and develop teamwork and communication skills and many clubs offer a variety of social events away from the court.
Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.