Reaction & tributes as NBA legend Bryant dies in helicopter crash

More from Joe Morgan, writer for Sporting News, told the BBC: “All the moves he did, the way he played the game, the effort that he had on the court, how much he loved to practice, how much he wanted to win - the players looked up to him.

“He has always been an idol, even to players like LeBron James. Passing him last night was a huge deal for LeBron.

“I think the rest of the season for the NBA is going to be difficult, I think the season will be dedicated to Kobe, I assume the NBA will do that.

“On Tuesday night the Lakers will be back here against the Clippers and I am sure they will do something for that.

“After Michael Jordan retired the NBA went into a bit of a lull, in terms of popularity. Everyone was always looking for the next Michael Jordan and it turned out that was Kobe Bryant.

“He’s the closest thing to Jordan that we have ever seen. He was able to bring the NBA back to where we wanted it to be and I credit him quite a bit with the popularity of the NBA today. I don’t think that would exist without Kobe Bryant.”