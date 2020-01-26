Reaction & tributes as NBA legend Bryant dies in helicopter crash

PSG and Brazil striker Neymar has paid respect to Bryant after scoring in his side's game against Lille tonight.
'He has always been an idol'
More from Joe Morgan, writer for Sporting News, told the BBC: “All the
moves he did, the way he played the game, the effort that he had on the court,
how much he loved to practice, how much he wanted to win - the players looked
up to him.
“He has always been an idol, even to players like LeBron
James. Passing him last night was a huge deal for LeBron.
“I think the rest of the season for the NBA is going to be
difficult, I think the season will be dedicated to Kobe, I assume the NBA will
do that.
“On Tuesday night the Lakers will be back here against the
Clippers and I am sure they will do something for that.
“After Michael Jordan retired the NBA went into a bit of a
lull, in terms of popularity. Everyone was always looking for the next Michael
Jordan and it turned out that was Kobe Bryant.
“He’s the closest thing to Jordan that we have ever seen. He
was able to bring the NBA back to where we wanted it to be and I credit him
quite a bit with the popularity of the NBA today. I don’t think that would
exist without Kobe Bryant.”
In Hollywood, fans have created an 'RIP Kobe Bryant' star on the iconic Walk of Fame.
'I love you brother'
Shaquille O'Neal, who played alongside Bryant at the Lakers between 1996 and 2004, has paid his respects.
More from Joe Morgan, of Sporting News, on Kobe Bryant: “He is Los
Angeles, I really have no problem in saying that. He means everything to
everyone in this city. If you talk to anyone who grew up in LA or grew up as a
Lakers fan, their number one favourite player or person they tried to be like
was Kobe Bryant. Part of that is due to the fact that he spent his entire
career here. He never left, he dedicated his life to Los Angeles. It’s just a
really hard day.
“As the days go by and we see all these tributes and such,
at this point we have just lost probably one of the greatest top five basketball
players of all time and somebody who was incredibly important to the city of
Los Angeles.
“There have been quite a few tears shed. I have no problem
in saying I have done the same when I heard the news, it was just shock.”
'I just can't believe it'
Spanish professional basketball player and former team mate of Bryant, Pau Gasol is another to have paid tribute on social media.
Joe Morgan, writer for Sporting News, told the BBC: “This is
honestly the worst sports news we have ever experienced. I was trying to figure
out someone as important as Kobe Bryant and somebody passing away in sports and
I can’t think of it.
“He is everything to the NBA, really next to [Michael]
Jordan as the most popular. Being as young as he is at 41 and he is now really
starting to get back into the game after his retirement a few years ago, the
thinking is complete devastation, it really is.
“You’ve got to remember that NBA players who are now playing
in this league grew up watching Kobe Bryant and idolising him so there is a lot
of emotion going on here, especially in Los Angeles.”
'Devastated to hear the news'
Denis Rodman, who is a fellow five-time NBA champion alongside Bryant, has also paid tribute on social media.
Some footage from the aftermath of Bryant's crash has been released.
It shows emergency services attending the scene and large amounts of smoke coming out of the helicopter.
'He's impacted so many people'
Brian Mahoney, NBA writer for the Associated Press, told the
BBC: “[The reaction] was a lot of shock and sadness when the headline report
came out. He’s impacted so many people the way he played and he’s stayed very
busy in retirement with doing things beyond basketball, so he’s still around.
He’s not like a guy who retired and you don’t see him.
“Beyond just the basketball people there is sadness from
anyone who was aware of him.
“He’s travelled using a helicopter for a long time, to
training and games as he lives outside Los Angeles. Anyone who knows LA knows
how bad traffic is there, it’s not a place you want to have to drive every day,
so he’s been travelling by helicopter for quite a long time, I’m not sure for
exactly how long but many years."
'Everyone is numb'
Chrissy Teigen, the American actress and model, has also paid tribute to Bryant.
In Hollywood, fans have created an 'RIP Kobe Bryant' star on the iconic Walk of Fame.
Abdul-Jabbar pays respect
The NBA's all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has paid his respects to Bryant on Twitter.
Fans of the basketball legend have also started to gather at a memorial next to a mural of Bryant on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California.
Makeshift memorial in front of Staples Center
Watch Bryant's retirement poem 'Dear Basketball'
Watch Kobe Bryant's poem entitled 'Dear Basketball', written when the five-time NBA champion retired in 2015.
Who was Bryant?
Bryant, 41, was a five-time NBA champion and spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He retired in April 2016.
Bryant's achievements include being the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player and two-time NBA Finals MVP. He was also two-time NBA scoring champion and a two-time Olympic champion.
He also won an Oscar for best short animated film in 2018 for Dear Basketball, a five-minute film based on a love letter to the sport he had written in 2015.
Bryant dies in helicopter crash
In case you're just joining us, basketball legend Kobe Bryant has passed away in a helicopter crash in California.
Bryant, 41, was travelling in a private helicopter when it crashed and burst into flames, according to US media reports.
Raptors & Spurs pay their respect to Bryant
Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs are currently playing in the NBA.
They paid their respects in the first possession of the game.
'A real life superhero'
Williams pays tribute
Deron Williams, who won 2008 Olympic gold alongside Bryant, has paid his respects.