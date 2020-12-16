Watch: Basketball 3x3 World Tour Final

The 3x3 World Tour is an international tour of three-player basketball teams representing cities. The tournament is organized by the
FIBACopyright: FIBA
What is the FIBA 3x3 World Tour?
The 3x3 World Tour is an international tour of three-player basketball teams representing cities. The tournament is organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).
The 12 top teams in the FIBA World Tour rankings representing various cities including Amsterdam (NED), Graz (AUT), Harlem (US) and reigning champions Novi Sad (UAE) will compete to become the winners of the World Tour with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals featuring live on the BBC Sport website.
Following the Coronavirus pandemic, FIBA lifted its suspension of competitions in July and released the 3x3 World Tour schedule which included the four masters events across Hungary and Qatar with later confirmation of the Finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
3x3 basketball is due to make its Olympic debut at the postponed Tokyo 2020 games next year.
How can I watch the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final?
You can watch all the action from the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia live on the BBC.
You can catch-up after the event live and on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days after it has been broadcast.
Saturday 19 December17:00-19:00 GMT - Red Button (from 17:20), Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer
How to get into basketball
BBC Sport
Basketball is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport with players burning up to 600 calories an hour. The sport is a mixture of dribbling, passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.
With clubs across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and develop teamwork and communication skills and many clubs offer a variety of social events away from the court.
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence. British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.
Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.