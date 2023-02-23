NBA: Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks

The BBC will broadcast live NBA basketball games for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Four regular season games, two play-off games, one Conference Finals game and one NBA Finals game will also be shown.
There will also be selected highlights and an end-of-season review show.
Tonight's fixture sees Miami Heat travel to the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference, available on BBC Three and iPlayer from 20:00 GMT.
Saturday 25 February
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks: 00:25-03:00 - BBC Three, iPlayer & Sport website and app.
How do I get into basketball
BBC Sport
Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.
Basketball is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport with players burning up to 600 calories an hour.
The sport is a mixture of dribbling, passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.
With clubs across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and develop teamwork and communication skills and many clubs offer a variety of social events away from the court.
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence. British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
How to watch the NBA on the BBC
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.