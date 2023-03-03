Watch: NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics

Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.

Basketball is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport with players burning up to 600 calories an hour.

The sport is a mixture of dribbling, passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.

With clubs across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and develop teamwork and communication skills and many clubs offer a variety of social events away from the court.

Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence. British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.

Find your local club by visiting England , Scotland , Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.