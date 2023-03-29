Watch: NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Dallas Mavericks

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Joel Embiid (left), who became the first centre to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal 22 years ago, is in doubt to play following an injury Image caption: Joel Embiid (left), who became the first centre to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal 22 years ago, is in doubt to play following an injury

Philadelphia 76ers, who sit third in the NBA's Eastern Conference, face the Dallas Mavericks, who are eighth in the Western Conference.

The top six in the conferences automatically qualify for the play-offs, but places seven to 10 try to qualify through the play-in tournament.

Every game is critical for Dallas to remain in contention for the play-ins.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid is on the verge of winning his second consecutive scoring title and possibly his first NBA MVP award but he sat out with a sore right calf in the 76ers' 116-111 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Mavericks, who were on a four-game losing streak, come into this game having returned to winning ways with a 127-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

In a bid to boost their push for the play-offs, Dallas signed Kyrie Irving in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last month to team him up with Luka Doncic, who is the NBA's second leading scorer behind Embiid.