Watch: NBA - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

The BBC will broadcast live NBA basketball games for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
All games will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app in the UK.
There will also be selected highlights and an end-of-season review show.
Remaining NBA games to be shown live on the BBC
2 play-off games (play-offs to be held between 15 April and 8 May)
1 Conference Finals game (matches played between 14 May and 17 May)
1 NBA Finals game (finals start on 1 June and ends 18 June)
How to get into basketball
Basketball is a game where two teams compete to score the most points by throwing a ball into their opponents net.
Players can move freely around the court, except for the player with the ball who can only move when bouncing or 'dribbling' the ball.
All you need to get started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just comfortable clothes and trainers.
It can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence. British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.

Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.
Find your local club by visiting England,Scotland,WalesorNorthern IrelandBasketball Association websites.
