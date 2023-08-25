Watch: Big3 Championship - Triplets v Enemies

Frantic pace, relentless baskets and plenty of glitz and glamour are on offer on BBC Sport this weekend as America’s fast-growing basketball league Big3 comes to London.

The professional competition – set up in 2017 by rapper Ice Cube – sees former NBA greats, college stars and international basketball favourites compete in a specialised 3-on-3 format rewarding attacking basketball and high-risk plays.

Saturday’s action from the 02 Arena begins with the 2023 All-Star Game as two teams of former NBA players take to the court before the Championship game between Triplets – led by eight-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson – and Enemies decides this year’s champions.

As Big3 brings its unique brand of basketball to fans outside North America for the first time, expect all the stops to be pulled out in an action-packed Saturday night.