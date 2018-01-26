Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - singles quarter-finals

The 2018 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 12-28 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

Last year, Paul Foster claimed his fifth indoor title in the men's singles, while Katherine Rednall saw off defending champion Ellen Falkner on her way to a second women's crown.

Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.