Bowls World Championship

All times stated are UK

  1. What are the World Indoor Bowls Championships?

    Stewart Anderson
    Copyright: WBT Pictures

    The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 9th-26th January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

    Last year, Stewart Anderson won his second World Indoor Championships title in the Open singles defeating Simon Skelton in a thrilling tie-break, while fellow Scot Julie Forrest won her first title when beating Alison Merrien in the 2019 women's singles final.

    Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2019 marks the 22nd anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.

  2. BBC coverage

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    You can watch live coverage from the World Indoor Bowls Championships on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and via BBC Sport's website and mobile app, as well on the BBC iPlayer, where you can watch all of the action again.

    For full details of the week's coverage, click here.

    Mixed pairs final and Open singles second round

    Live coverage

    10:00-12:00, 16:40-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button

    13:00-17:15, BBC Two (except BBC Two Wales)

    Highlights

    00:05-01:05, BBC Two

    03:05-10:00, BBC Red Button

    Uninterrupted

    13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV

  3. How to get into bowls

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative

    Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.

    Want to find out more? Visit our Get Inspired guide for more information.

    You can also check out Scottish Bowls or Bowls Scotland,Welsh Bowling Association,Irish Bowling Association and Bowls England for clubs in your area.

