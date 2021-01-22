Bowl stock image

Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championship - Open singles semi-final

All times stated are UK

  1. 'That is ridiculous!'

    Remember this? Nick Brett’s stunning shot became one of 2020’s most unlikely internet sensations, going viral and wowing audiences around the world with its gloriously satisfying precision.

    Brett, from Peterborough, is currently ranked number one in the world but sadly won’t be able to add to his collection of six world titles this year after breaking his arm in a golf accident.

    'That is ridiculous' - is this the greatest bowls shot ever?
  2. How to watch the World Indoor Bowls Championships

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC Sport

    This year’s tournament runs until 24 January and you can watch the action live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app and via the BBC iPlayer.

    You can find full details of the BBC’s coverage here.

    Saturday 23 January

    Live coverage

    13:00-16:45 - BBC Two - Open singles semi-finals (13:00-16:00 BBC Two Wales)

    Highlights

    08:05-13:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

    01:15-02:15 - BBC Two

  3. An introduction to the World Indoor Bowls Championships

    The annual World Indoor Bowls Championships are the pinnacle of the sport, and each year the best players in the game converge on Norfolk to compete in the Open and Women’s Singles events alongside Open, Women’s and Mixed Pairs tournaments.

    Potters Resort, situated along the East Anglian coast just south of Great Yarmouth, has become the traditional home of the championships, having first played host to the event in 1999.

    Robert Paxton is the reigning Open Singles champion, having defeated Nick Brett in the final, while Scotland’s Julie Forrest took the Women’s Singles crown.

    As a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, no international players will be taking part this year and there will also be no Under-25 Singles competition, won last year by William Moulton.

    Julie Forrest won the Ladies Singles title in both 2019 and 2020.
    Copyright: World Bowls Tour
    Image caption: Julie Forrest won the Ladies Singles title in both 2019 and 2020.
  4. How to get into bowls

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.

    Want to find out more? Visit our Get Inspired guide.

    You can also check out Scottish Bowls & Bowls Scotland, Welsh Bowling association, Irish Bowling association and Bowls England.

    Video content

    Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative
