Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships

The World Indoor Bowls Championships are taking place in Hopton-on-Sea from 7-23 January. Potters Resort, situated along the East Anglian coast just south of Great Yarmouth, has become the traditional home of the championships, having first played host to the event in 1999.

England's Mark Dawes hopes to retain the open singles title he won last year, while Scotland's Alex Marshall bids for a seventh title.

England's Nick Brett, winner in 2016, returns to Potters Resort after missing out last year because of a broken arm.

Wales' Laura Daniels will aim to defend her women's singles title.